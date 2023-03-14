Matthew 5:1-12 is a familiar section of scripture that we call the beatitudes. A beatitude, which is a Latin word, is a statement that begins with a form of the word "blessed (Makarios in Greek)." Beatitudes tell about what is, not how we should be. They are prophetic declarations that speak a blessing into being.
We live in a self-help age. We can buy books on how to yoga our way into health, diet our way into skinniness, weight-lift our way out of illness and think our way into happiness. We are bombarded daily by images and advertisements that will fix us and turn us into whatever is the current “right way” to be.
Eat more kale. Exercise more. Fast intermittently. Use this shampoo. Buy that car. Try this essential oil. The list goes on and on. It has seeped into our mindset so we think we can fix anything if we just find the right product.
When we read the beatitudes from Matthew Chapter 5, our self-help mentality gets in the way of the true meaning. Blessed are the poor in spirit. Blessed are those who mourn, blessed are the meek, blessed are the merciful. If we aren’t careful we start to read this as a self-help list. “Oh,” we say, “If I am poor in spirt, or grieving or meek, then I will be blessed.”
We must be careful though because that is not what this scripture says. These statements are not telling us how to live. Jesus is making statements of how things are and of how they will be. Even people living in moments of pain, persecution or injustice will be blessed.
The beatitudes are not telling us what to do so that we can get into heaven. Instead, they are identifying how the world is, and into that reality, Jesus prophecies a new reality of how things will be:
• Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted;
• Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth; and
• Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.
Jesus used a prophetic voice and spoke blessings into being. Let us live in the reality of blessings, share them with one another and create a better future. Blessed are you for you are a child of God. Amen.
Rev. Nikki Cooley of First Presbyterian Church, Liberty, wrote this column on behalf of the Liberty Ministerial Alliance.
