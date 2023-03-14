praying
Metro Creative

Matthew 5:1-12 is a familiar section of scripture that we call the beatitudes. A beatitude, which is a Latin word, is a statement that begins with a form of the word "blessed (Makarios in Greek)." Beatitudes tell about what is, not how we should be. They are prophetic declarations that speak a blessing into being.

We live in a self-help age. We can buy books on how to yoga our way into health, diet our way into skinniness, weight-lift our way out of illness and think our way into happiness. We are bombarded daily by images and advertisements that will fix us and turn us into whatever is the current “right way” to be.

Rev. Nikki Cooley of First Presbyterian Church, Liberty, wrote this column on behalf of the Liberty Ministerial Alliance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.