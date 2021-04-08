The idea of sustainability is linked to a lot of our local activities these days —whether it’s reusing or recycling products, sampling culinary delights from the local bakery or choosing to buy American-made products to support our national economy. There are plenty of reasons why eating, dining and banking locally makes good economic sense.
If you’ve ever participated in a career day at a local elementary school, you’ll probably relate to this story. A banking colleague visited her son’s kindergarten class, and while she was explaining the role of a community banker, one eager child piped up and said, “It’s like the lifecycle of a plant.”
He was right. Community banks like Pony Express Bank take in deposits and distribute loans that feed into a self-sustaining microeconomy and keep funds right here in the Northland community.
It’s all part of a symbiotic relationship that community banks have with their communities. When you deposit money at Pony Express Bank, those funds are used to support local businesses, homebuyers and everyday consumers. And the proceeds from those businesses employ residents, fund municipalities and continue the cycle of locally based economic growth.
April is Community Banking Month, and I want to thank our customers for putting their trust in us for their banking needs. For our neighbors who may be considering a switch, I implore you to take a closer look at Pony Express Bank to discover how we can help you realize your financial dreams.
Remember, we’re all in this together. Community banks like mine are only successful if our customers and communities are too. That’s why community banks and their relationship business model have thrived for more than 150 years. We know what it takes to create successful local economies. Join us in helping to build a more sustainable, vibrant economy here at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.