In the 1970s, the USSR built a new town and named it Pripyat. It was a model town and by 1986 had 50,000 inhabitants with grocery stores, schools, an amusement park, apartments lovingly turned into homes, friends and families.
Then, on April 26, 1986, Chernobyl, the nearby nuclear reactor, where many of the residents of Pripyat worked, had a meltdown and released radioactive material. The town, along with a 1,500-square-mile area were quickly evacuated and, except for a two-hour window, the people were not allowed back into the area that they called home.
What is your home when your security is suddenly taken from you?
Home has a strong pull. It is where we are comfortable, where memories are created, where we feel we belong.
In Genesis 12, Abram is told by God, “Go from your country, And from your relatives And from your father’s house, To the land which I will show you ...”
Abram was told by God to leave home and journey to somewhere new. Then he and his family left the place they had known and made their home in God and God’s promises. God said, “I will make you into a great nation, And I will bless you, And make your name great; And you shall be a blessing; And I will bless those who bless you,… And in you all the families of the earth will be blessed.”
The promises of God became home for Abram, Sarai and Lot. They ventured from the place they knew because they found their true home in God and God’s promises.
For us, home may be a location or people. Home can be memories or longings. But home is always, for all of us, found in God’s promises. 2 Corinthians 5 reminds us that, “we have a building from God, a house not made by hands, eternal in the heavens.”
2 Corinthians 5 also offers us a calling when it reminds us that “Therefore we also have as our ambition, whether at home or absent, to be pleasing to God.”
We like to attach home to places and things. That history and sense of grounding brings us comfort. However, we know that all things pass away and we cannot take items with us when we die. Our true home is found in God.
Home can be more than a place. As we move through Advent and Christmas, I challenge you to focus on finding your home in God. May it be so. Amen.
