"You cannot have a truly thriving economy at any level; you will not have educational excellence at any level; and you will not have good health at any level if people are food insecure," says Marshall Stewart is chief engagement officer of the University of Missouri System and MU vice chancellor for extension and engagement.
In a state where agriculture is the No. 1 industry, Missouri can be a powerful leader in making sure every Missourian is food secure. At its core, food security means no child goes to bed hungry and no adult must choose between buying needed medicine and putting food on the family table.
In October, the University of Missouri System hosted its 2022 Extension and Engagement Week. In the past, we’ve addressed rural broadband access, workforce development and health access and equity need. This year, we focused on food.
We looked at the challenges, issues and opportunities around food systems, including production, distribution, value-added agriculture, nutrition and access.
At the heart of this complex network is food security: How can we work together to ensure that people everywhere have enough to eat to be healthy and contributing members of society? Even here, in one of our nation’s top food-producing states, 11.4% of all Missourians are food insecure, including 14.1% of children. In some counties, one out of every three children have need.
You cannot have a truly thriving economy at any level; you will not have educational excellence at any level; and you will not have good health at any level if people are food insecure.
There is no one solution for these issues. It will take all of us to find answers.
To that end, the Food Systems Network at the MU Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security is helping to connect a diverse array of partners to help build strong and resilient community-based food systems across Missouri and beyond. They welcome your input.
Resources like the interactive All Things Food Story Map help us better understand Missouri’s food systems and their links to food insecurity. The Missouri Hunger Atlas helps pinpoint, down to the census tract level, the extent of food insecurity in all 114 Missouri counties.
MU and its partners are also taking action such as:
• Our fourth annual 4-H Feeding Missouri Food Drive — with Feeding Missouri and Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids — seeks to raise the equivalent of 800,000 meals by May 1, 2023, through food and monetary donations and volunteer hours.
• Missouri 100, an advisory group to UM System leadership, will donate $10,000 to each of the UM System’s four campus food pantries for students. This gift, along with Hogs for Hunger donations from this year’s Missouri State Fair, gets the 4-H Feeding Missouri drive more than halfway to its goal.
Marshall Stewart is chief engagement officer of the University of Missouri System and MU vice chancellor for extension and engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.