food basket

"You cannot have a truly thriving economy at any level; you will not have educational excellence at any level; and you will not have good health at any level if people are food insecure," says Marshall Stewart is chief engagement officer of the University of Missouri System and MU vice chancellor for extension and engagement.

 Metro Creative

In a state where agriculture is the No. 1 industry, Missouri can be a powerful leader in making sure every Missourian is food secure. At its core, food security means no child goes to bed hungry and no adult must choose between buying needed medicine and putting food on the family table.

In October, the University of Missouri System hosted its 2022 Extension and Engagement Week. In the past, we’ve addressed rural broadband access, workforce development and health access and equity need. This year, we focused on food.

Marshall Stewart is chief engagement officer of the University of Missouri System and MU vice chancellor for extension and engagement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.