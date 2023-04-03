With just seven weeks remaining in the 2023 session, the Missouri Senate buckled down to move bills through the legislative process. Several bills I sponsored received hearings or were voted out of committee last week.

The Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee, which I chair, voted to advance my Senate Bill 413 to the full Senate for perfection. This legislation would establish the Missouri Angel Investment Act and could result in as much as $6 million in private capital flowing to new and growing businesses in our state each year. Angel investors, usually the first to lend their support to new businesses after friends and family contribute, could receive tax credits equal to 50% of their investment in qualified businesses. Investors in rural businesses could qualify for greater incentives.

This capitol report came from Sen. Denny Hoskins' office. Hoskins represents Missouri's Senate District 21, which includes part of Clay County. His office can be reached by phone at (573) 751-4302 or email at Denny.Hoskins@senate.mo.gov.

