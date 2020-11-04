During this stressful election season, I decided to dedicate my column to something fluffy to help take the edge off. His name is Aladdin and he is my cat.
If you have a pet, you likely either know exactly what breed it is or you don’t. This is not limited to cats as many people may have a good idea of what breed their dog is, but others may just have an educated guess.
My cat has an ambiguous look and a common fur pattern, that of a Tabby, so I was initially completely stumped as to what he breed he was. I guessed some kind of American Shorthair, but no specific breed characteristics really seemed to fit his personality quite right so I knew he must be a mix.
Aladdin also weighs 20 pounds and is 35 inches long from his nose to the tip of his tail. That’s right, 20 pounds of long, lean, adventurous cat. That’s how I knew he had to have something unique in his bloodline; most cats do not get to be so big.
People have guessed he is part Maine Coon, but he doesn’t have the fur tufts in between his toes. and Others have guessed he had Bengal genes, but his pattern is off from those breed patterns.
I decided, as a person who loves their cat so much, to get a DNA test.
It took weeks to get the results, but they finally came in. It turns out, my cat gets his size from the Savannah cat line. It’s a bit exotic, and these cats are known to be loyal, which rings true as Aladdin follows me around my apartment. They are also known for intelligence, which is illustrated by Aladdin learning to sit.
Aladdin also has a fair amount of American and British Shorthair DNA, which came as no surprise to. Where it got interesting was learning he is more Russian Blue than anything else, according to his results. This surprised me because he doesn’t look like a Russian Blue, which tend to be gray short-haired cats with gray/blue eyes.
In the DNA report, it states Russian Blues are curious, social and intelligent. Aladdin is just that as he has never met a leg he wouldn’t rub, is smart when it comes to getting what he wants or hiding from his momma, and his curiosity is through the roof. This cat has gone to see the inside of my empty laundry hamper and seems to wonder where the water in the toilet bowl goes after it is flushed.
My cat is also Egyptian Mau. This more exotic breed is closely related to the Russian Blue and has a fur pattern like a Tabby. They are often adventurous and energetic and are known to love water. Aladdin does not want to get in the water, but he is mesmerized by it and watches it any chance he gets.
Other genes that make up Aladdin’s mix include Ragdoll, known to go limp when you pick them up; Siberian, known for being social, playful and also come from Russia; Burmese, which are known to seek attention; and, much to my surprise, a little bit of Peterbald. Peterbald cats have big ears and really short hair, appearing almost bald. This looks nothing like Aladdin.
The DNA testing process has been exciting for me and a nice distraction from election, coronavirus and stay-at-home related stress.
For those who may consider having their cat tested, you should note the test also checks for genetic markers that can lead to disease. Luckily, Aladdin received negative results for those markers and is expected to have a long, happy life.
