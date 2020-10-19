Scripture
Proverbs 20:29: “The glory of young men is their strength, but the splendor of old men is their gray hair.”
Devotional
Recently, I visited with an older man. He is 86 years old. We were speaking about his health. In his youth, he was a healthy and strong man, a very hard worker using his hands as tools to get his work completed.
Today, his body betrays him, nearly losing his life to pneumonia and diabetes. He fought back against those ailments with the same determination he used to work so hard when he was young. While those afflictions have been beat back, he still battles other problems such as arthritis.
This man’s hands are in a bad way. Arthritis has deformed his hands so that they are difficult to use. Speaking to me, he was holding up his hands, sadly inspecting. He told me the wind blowing against one of his fingers caused pain. He does not believe they will get any better.
My hands, he stated, are "just worn out."
I thought about what he said. I asked him if it was a bad thing to appear before Jesus with worn out hands? The Lord gives us talents to use. Consider the Parable of the Talents. Matthew 25:14 – 30 states their master approved the two servants who received talents and used them profitably. However, he condemned the one who, for fear, buried his talent in the earth.
The older man I visited with used the Lord’s blessing of youth and strength to work hard. Solomon said in Ecclesiastes 9:10: “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might for there is no work or thought or knowledge or wisdom in Sheol, to which you are going.”
Everyone ages, and with age, your body will feel the abuse you put your body through in serving the Lord. I believe appearing before Jesus with worn out hands is a good thing.
Prayer
Our most Holy Father, we thank you for the work you have given us. We pray we will do this work in such a way to bring glory to your name. Lord, we recognize our aged who suffer in their bodies due to the hard work they did in their youth. We pray you will remember them and help relieve them of any pains. Help us to learn from their example of hard work. Help us to work hard to help others who cannot work. Please forgive us our sins. In Christ name we pray, Amen.
