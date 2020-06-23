As the state continues to improve its services without raising costs to citizens, the Missouri Department of Revenue has unveiled its new driver’s license. According to DOR, Missouri’s new driver’s license contains numerous measures designed to enhance safety and security.
DOR begins issuing the new state driver’s licenses on Monday, June 22. The new design is in honor of Missouri’s upcoming bicentennial and will also be reflected on Missouri nondriver’s identification cards and instruction permits. According to DOR, Missouri’s new driver’s license includes enhanced security features designed to further deter counterfeiting and fraud, help protect Missourians from identity theft and provide assurances to law enforcement, retailers and others who rely on driver’s licenses and ID cards for identity purposes.
A previously issued Missouri driver’s license or ID is still valid until its listed expiration date. There are no additional fees or costs to Missouri residents to obtain the new driver’s license, however, anyone requesting a new driver’s license or ID — just to have the new version — will have to pay the standard duplicate processing fees.
In addition, Missourians will still have the option to apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has extended the implementation deadline for REAL ID to October 2021. For more information about REAL ID, visit dor.mo.gov/drivers/real-id-information/.
Folks can apply for their driver’s license, nondriver’s ID or instruction permit at any of the contract license offices throughout our state. Find a license office near you by visiting dor.mo.gov/offloc/.
