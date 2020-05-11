Coronavirus has challenged all of us in different ways. From foreign affairs to each individual person, this pandemic will have a historical impact on on us all. To anyone currently hurting or in a difficult position as a result of COVID-19, my heart goes out to you.
Many of us have not lived through a global pandemic before. It's been over a 100 years since the 1918 influenza pandemic, also known as Spanish Flu, infected a third of the world's population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that accounted for about 500 million people at the time.
So far, coronavirus has infected a fraction of that number, an estimated 4.1 million people as of earlier this week. While that still is a tremendous amount of people and nothing to make light of, numbers of infections have slowed, so I am optimistic we will not reach Spanish Flu numbers.
Setting aside the negative, I try to focus on the positive and history excites me. One day, final infection rates will be tallied and, hopefully, a vaccine produced.
This unprecedented time is one of history in the making and I am in awe. History books will one day recount what took place. As a reporter, I count myself lucky to talk about the pandemic and its impact while it's happening and participate in the important recording-keeping of this time.
I choose to be excited about what lies ahead and I implore you to do the same. Find what you consider positive about this time and focus there. The negative is temporary. What we ultimately make of this crisis lasts forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.