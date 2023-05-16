Disney’s new rendition of “The Little Mermaid” sparks racial debates and controversy.

At 10, I wrote to Disney Studios about the need for more diversity and representation in their princesses. The only black princess at the time (Tiana), was a frog for the majority of the movie and didn’t look anything like me. It took Disney six months to respond, saying they couldn’t accept ideas from outside the company.

Kaiya Lynch is a recent high school graduate and student journalist from Liberty. This piece was originally published in Liberty High School's school newspaper, The Bell.

