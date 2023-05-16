Disney’s new rendition of “The Little Mermaid” sparks racial debates and controversy.
At 10, I wrote to Disney Studios about the need for more diversity and representation in their princesses. The only black princess at the time (Tiana), was a frog for the majority of the movie and didn’t look anything like me. It took Disney six months to respond, saying they couldn’t accept ideas from outside the company.
Now, I’m 16 and surrounded by controversy flooding social media over the live-action "The Little Mermaid" movie. The production’s official trailer released at the D23 Expo on Sept. 9, sending a tsunami of shock around the globe with a revelation of the red-headed mermaid, Ariel, now played by Halle Bailey, a Black woman. The amount of racism which ensued since this announcement has made me realize the U.S. hasn’t come as far as I’d hoped.
As a biracial (half black, half white) American, I don’t fit into either camp when it comes to "The Little Mermaid" debate. Halle looks like me, but she’s Black. I could chime in with some of my own rhetoric about how Disney shouldn’t cast a fully Black person to play one who is biracial. You see where I’m going with this, right? It’s a slow whirlpool which will suck everyone under.
Disney’s 1997 "Cinderella" featured not only a Black woman playing the title character, but also a Fillipino Prince Charming. According to Diply Trending, this movie “broke barriers and was iconic.” So, why are people upset about the race of a fish?
The biggest argument I’ve seen from anti-Halle supporters is the movie is historically inaccurate, since it has an interarcial love trope. My response: Is a mermaid/human love story accurate?
Is this something which exists outside of Disney lore? Although the plot takes place before 1967 – when interracial marriage was legalized in the U.S. – there isn’t much in this movie that’d exist in the real world.
What people like about fairytales is they allow for an escape, a chance to dream. Representation matters. Seeing someone in a fairytale who looks like you matters. It speaks to the very essence of being accepted by society, Prince Charming and yourself.
In the age of social media, we’ve become too attached to nonsensical slander and ideas. When I scroll through TikTok, I see more videos about "The Little Mermaid" than awareness for the sexist murders happening in Iran or the military drafting in Russia. I hope when the movie releases May 23, theaters will be filled with people ready to experience a new take on "The Little Mermaid," not people who prefer to spend time calling it “The Lil Mermaid” or “The Little Slave.”
Kaiya Lynch is a recent high school graduate and student journalist from Liberty. This piece was originally published in Liberty High School's school newspaper, The Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.