As the calendar moves towards 2023, the state legislature is also gearing up for the coming legislative session, which begins Jan. 4 and runs until May 12.

At the top of most legislators’ lists is initiative petition reform. Here in Missouri, if you collect enough signatures from registered voters and achieve a simple electoral majority, then you can change the state constitution. We have one of the lowest initiative petition thresholds in the country here in Missouri, which has made our constitution vulnerable to out-of-state interests to basically buying amendments and getting them through the ballot box.

This capitol report newsletter was submitted by Josh Hurlburt's office. Hurlbert represents District 8 in the Missouri House, which includes Smithville, rural Clay County and southern Clinton County including Gower, Lathrop and Plattsburg. His office can be reached at (573) 751-0246 or at Josh.Hurlbert@house.mo.gov.

