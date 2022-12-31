As the calendar moves towards 2023, the state legislature is also gearing up for the coming legislative session, which begins Jan. 4 and runs until May 12.
At the top of most legislators’ lists is initiative petition reform. Here in Missouri, if you collect enough signatures from registered voters and achieve a simple electoral majority, then you can change the state constitution. We have one of the lowest initiative petition thresholds in the country here in Missouri, which has made our constitution vulnerable to out-of-state interests to basically buying amendments and getting them through the ballot box.
It takes 75% of the states to approve an amendment at the federal level — it’s past time to protect our constitution and increase the percentage of votes it takes to pass a constitutional amendment.
Public safety is another hot-button issue. While the legislature has taken serious steps to protect Kansas City Police Department, downtown St. Louis has basically become a do-not-enter zone. Missourians deserve to feel safe and the status quo is not cutting it right now. It is also becoming a jobs-killer as the city struggles to compete for and retain employers.
For me, the need for educational reform is paramount. Prior to the pandemic, Missouri NAEP (The Nation's Report Card) test scores were already losing ground to some of our neighboring states. This fall’s NAEP test scores were disastrous. With the pandemic spurring more parental involvement in our children’s education, it has also made parents start to question the system more.
If these dollars are for my child’s education, why can’t I direct the dollars the state would spend at a government-run school towards a private school instead? Why can’t I send my student to a neighboring school district that’s willing to accept them or afford tutoring to help my student catch up after falling behind in a virtual-learning environment?
In short, the one-size-fits-all approach of the 19th and 20th centuries no longer works in the modern era. Parents need options and choices to create the best fit for their children’s education.
Beginning Jan. 4, I will no longer represent the 12th District. Due to redistricting, I will be representing the 8th District of Smithville, rural Clay County and southern Clinton County including Gower, Lathrop and Plattsburg. While I will miss serving my friends in Kearney and Platte County, I look forward to serving all of my current constituents for the next two years.
This capitol report newsletter was submitted by Josh Hurlburt's office. Hurlbert represents District 8 in the Missouri House, which includes Smithville, rural Clay County and southern Clinton County including Gower, Lathrop and Plattsburg. His office can be reached at (573) 751-0246 or at Josh.Hurlbert@house.mo.gov.
