As we enter the season of thanksgiving, many cultures celebrate holidays centered on remembrance like All Saints Day, when we remember those who died this past year; or Dia de Muertos to remember those we were connected to in life, in our families.

To remember is to preserve their memory. We are called to honor the wisdom, compassion, hard work and generosity of spirit of those people we loved in this world. To remember is to never forget. We are an extension of each other by the connection of our spirits.

The Rev. Pamela K. Pratt, Liberty Hospital Palliative Care chaplain, wrote this submission on behalf of the Liberty-Area Ministerial Alliance.

