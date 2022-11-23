As we enter the season of thanksgiving, many cultures celebrate holidays centered on remembrance like All Saints Day, when we remember those who died this past year; or Dia de Muertos to remember those we were connected to in life, in our families.
To remember is to preserve their memory. We are called to honor the wisdom, compassion, hard work and generosity of spirit of those people we loved in this world. To remember is to never forget. We are an extension of each other by the connection of our spirits.
It has been my privilege to serve as chaplain at Liberty Hospital and Hospice for 20 years now. There are so many families in our community that I have walked with in the sacred time between life and death. Every person is important, every story is significant, and every experience is uniquely precious.
Death brings change — some peaceful, gentle relief; some sudden and unexpected; some the culmination of heroic battle with disease; others born of traumatic accidents. We do not choose how we die. However, we can choose to embrace the power of love as we make that journey.
As we journey from life to death, we can consider organ donation, the posthumous gifting of organs and tissue to those in need. Over 1,700 people in Missouri await a lifesaving transplant. Individuals can register online through donatelifemissouri.org or the Division of Motor Vehicles. Midwest Transplant Network, mwtn.org, is the Organ Procurement Organization in our area striving to give hope and share life.
Please consider the potential of saving lives through the gift of donation with dignity and compassion. You can also learn more at organdonor.gov.
The Rev. Pamela K. Pratt, Liberty Hospital Palliative Care chaplain, wrote this submission on behalf of the Liberty-Area Ministerial Alliance.
