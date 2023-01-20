Renewable energy could be cash crop for rural Missouri

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, clean energy projects have the opportunity to become the most reliable cash crops for Missouri's vast agricultural landscape, says James Owen, executive director of Renew Missouri.

 Metro Creative

In this federal legislation, $40 billion are earmarked to help rural communities in addition to debt relief to help rural electric cooperatives transition from coal to wind and solar. However, it is not the only money available for these energy projects. Wind and solar can provide millions of dollars annually to landowners and millions more to country coffers in tax revenue.

James Owen is the executive director of Renew Missouri, a 501(c)(3) that promotes and advocates for renewable energy and energy efficiency before the Missouri Public Service Commission, the Missouri legislature and local governments throughout the state.

