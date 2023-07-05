When you are raised by great parents you learn many lessons. Two of them are to never get in a fight with someone who buys ink by the barrel (newspapers), and that if a bully punches you in the nose you can either fight back or let it continue. I picked the second lesson.

The Kansas City Star’s editorial board published their lead editorial about “a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals anywhere but downtown makes no sense at all.” This comes from a company who sold their downtown office to move to Crown Center and their downtown printing press so the paper can be printed in Des Moines. The latter allows us to read about Tuesday’s Royals game Thursday morning.

David Slater is executive director of the Clay County Economic Development Council. He can be reached by emailing

davids@clayedc.com.

