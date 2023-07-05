When you are raised by great parents you learn many lessons. Two of them are to never get in a fight with someone who buys ink by the barrel (newspapers), and that if a bully punches you in the nose you can either fight back or let it continue. I picked the second lesson.
The Kansas City Star’s editorial board published their lead editorial about “a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals anywhere but downtown makes no sense at all.” This comes from a company who sold their downtown office to move to Crown Center and their downtown printing press so the paper can be printed in Des Moines. The latter allows us to read about Tuesday’s Royals game Thursday morning.
Their description of “Potemkin Wrigleyville in North Kansas City instead is a joke that is not funny” is an insult not only to the Northland, but also the Royals who invested countless hours and dollars into paring down the original 14-location possibilities into two.
Your EDC is quite OK with the Royals moving to the East Village if that is what the Royals choose, but as long as the largest economic development opportunity ever presented to Clay County is in play, we will try to knock down potential barriers.
It’s true that “Clay County doesn’t have the tax base that Jackson County does,” but we have generated the numbers necessary to keep us in play. I have no idea what the Royals will ask for, but when they do, the North Kansas City Council and Clay County Commission will evaluate the request and determine if the ask is appropriate for their constituents. If yes, then the county commission will vote whether to put the question on the ballot and the residents of Clay County will make the final decision. Leave no doubt that the possibility is feasible and the opportunity to get this recognition for Clay County has been priceless.
Of course the Star mentions, “the nightmare inconvenience for fans, since all of those south of the river would have to cross a crowded bridge twice to attend a game.” At least they have experience crossing a Northland bridge as they have to travel to and from Des Moines six days a week to pick up their printed paper. A conversation with editorial board member Derek Donovan revealed the entire board did not write the article. He let me know the writer would reach out to me with that information. I have not heard back.
David Slater is executive director of the Clay County Economic Development Council. He can be reached by emailing
