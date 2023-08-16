My whole family gets excited when the calendar reaches mid-August. Like many kids who are involved in agriculture, the state fair brings both a healthy spirit of competition and pride when their work culminates and they present their 4-H and FFA projects. As a parent, there’s also a little spark of relief knowing that school is just around the corner and will once again bring a normal routine to our house.

With the return of school comes big yellow school buses on our roads. It is time to be alert — and patient — behind the wheel. You can also expect to see a plethora of other large and slow-moving farm vehicles.

Garrett Hawkins is a farmer from Appleton City and serves as president of Missouri Farm Bureau.

