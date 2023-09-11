Liberty, Clay County unite to honor Sept. 11

Locally, each year members of county government and law enforcement from Clay County and Liberty join together to honor Sept. 11 with a memorial event. This year's event begins at 9:11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the veterans memorial on Courtyard Plaza, located at the corner of Kansas and Water streets in downtown Liberty.

Time stood at 8:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, and I can still remember every moment that followed. The sky was clear and blue that morning and it was the first year of my teaching career, my fifth day to be exact. I was just out of college, still living with my parents right outside New York City and was as bright eyed and optimistic as they came. I was ready to make a difference and to change the world, one child at a time. I had spent years preparing for this time; proud and overjoyed to finally be a teacher in a suburban central New Jersey town.

On the morning of the attacks, all was calm at my school. Ironic and eerie to this day, my class was in the cafeteria, where the local fire department was visiting, to talk about safety. Only 10 minutes into the assembly my mentor teacher whispered in my ear that something was terribly wrong. I do not think anything she said truly registered until I took my prep the following period and headed to the break room. It was there that I found other teachers crying as they huddled around the small television set. Cellular phones, which were more basic at that time and without internet capacity, were not working from an overload of usage. I scrambled to call my own family as my students’ parents began to arrive at the school, located only 45 minutes from lower Manhattan.

Jennifer Carollo Fischer is deputy publisher of CherryRoad Media, the parent company of Courier-Tribune and Gladstone Dispatch.

