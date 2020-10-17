During the 2020 legislative session, the Missouri House made a commitment to expanding broadband internet to the nearly 1 million Missourians who do not have it. The legislature approved House Bill 1768 to ensure the state is able to keep and utilize vital funds meant to expand access.
Building on the efforts of the legislature, Gov. Mike Parson recently announced new funding for broadband projects around the state. Parson announced $846,407 in funding from the state’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program for 11 broadband projects. The funds will be utilized to assist with construction costs for new broadband expansion to households with citizens on telework, students or vulnerable populations. These projects will result in 465 Missouri households receiving broadband internet service.
Broadband is critical to the evolving needs of our workforce. With so many Missourians now depending on the internet for health care, education and work, this initiative is more important than ever.
Parson also announced more than $870,000 in funding for Missouri libraries to help resident’s access high-speed internet for telehealth and distance learning in response to COVID-19. The funds from this program will be used to establish hotspot lending programs, WiFi capable laptops for patron checkout, and expanding bandwidth at libraries to accommodate additional network demands.
The efforts to expand broadband access are the result of six programs that were created in July with the goal of improving access across the state. The Emergency Broadband Investment Program previously awarded just over $3 million in funding to sixteen projects in round one.
Electronic monitoring in long-term care facilities
In addition to expansion of broadband accessibility, a new law now in effect is meant to help Missourians monitor the care of their loved ones. The bill establishes the Authorized Electronic Monitoring in Long-Term Care Facilities Act.
It allows video cameras to be installed in long-term care facilities so that family members can monitor the care of their loved ones. The issue grew out of safety concerns of Missourians with loved ones in long-term care facilities and became even more important when COVID-19 caused facilities to close their doors to visitors.
With this legislative fix, families can request installation of monitoring equipment so they can closely monitor the care received by their loved ones.
