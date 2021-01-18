It’s been said that the state legislature can be both equally exhilarating and frustrating. I quickly learned that to be true in the first full week of the session.
The week began with the pomp and circumstance of Missouri’s Bicentennial Inauguration. Mike Parson was sworn in for a full term along with the rest of the statewide delegation that won election in November. It was exciting to march from the House chamber to the front lawn and play a small role in the ceremony.
However, that moment was fleeting as the House got down to its first order of business, determining the proper punishment for the actions of Rep. Wiley Price of St. Louis.
In December, the bipartisan House Ethics Committee unanimously found credible testimony that the representative had:
• maintained an inappropriate relationship with an intern;
• intimidated and threatened his legislative assistant in relation to performing her duties as a mandated reporter;
• obstructed the House investigation into the matter; and
• compromised the House’s ability to provide a respectful, professional work environment.
While the House Ethics Committee could not unanimously recommend expulsion, they did unanimously recommend that the representative be censured for the first time in House history, fined, stripped of any committee assignments and prevented from managing any staff or interns moving forward.
I, along with many other representatives, believed this punishment did not go far enough. For too long the House has rightfully earned a bad reputation for the way members have treated female staff and interns. In most other instances, the offending member has chosen to resign in disgrace. Instead, Rep. Price has brought disgrace to the House by not resigning. Indeed, his response to the report has been combative, not one of contrition.
If this behavior had occurred where you work, had someone threatened you in the workplace for reporting his actions as mandated by telling you, “where I come from, people die for doing s*** like this,” they would have been fired on the spot, let alone after an extensive 10-month investigation. It should be no different in the statehouse.
However, the House of Representatives could not reach the constitutionally-required two-thirds majority to expel Rep. Price. I believe the House sent a chilling message to our female staff and interns - that we will not have your backs when abhorrent behavior occurs and will allow offensive members to continue to serve and walk the same halls as you. Particularly galling was the hypocrisy from so many members of the minority party who campaigned on #MeToo or #BelieveAllWomen, only to vote to allow the representative to continue to serve. We cannot move the House forward into a place where all our staff are respected and allowed to find their full potential if we allow such offenders to remain employed in the people’s House.
It is truly a humbling responsibility to represent the Northland in the statehouse, one that I do not take lightly. While we may not always agree with my positions and votes, I promise to represent the 12th District to the best of my abilities.
