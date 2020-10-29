What is bravery? It’s a question I ponder often in my line of work as I have been able to tell such stories. As a reporter, I have had the chance to see first responders making miraculous rescues on icy roads after a car lost control and hit another car, resulting in the “jaws of life” being used. I have seen firefighters rush into a burning house and pull out family pets as the family had already evacuated.
While these are expected examples of bravery, there are examples of bravery that I have been fortunate enough to tell this month — four women and one man, who are all breast cancer survivors.
Bravery, by definition, is the quality or state of having or showing mental or moral strength to face danger, fear or difficulty.
These people probably don’t see themselves as brave, but they are to me and to others who have read their stories. Cancer, that awful C word, was told to each of them. It became that embodiment of fear that they had to step up and face.
Cheryl Bennett and Laurie Hutchison, sisters-in-law, made it through the breast cancer journey together. No one would have guessed the odds that two unrelated women, related by marriage and friendship, would take on this enemy together.
Bennett said she feels like she gained friends with those caring for her while Hutchison, quieter than her sister-in-law, said the C word is scary, but was caught early. She praises Bennett for being there to share the scares and the scars.
For Kristi Soligo Fleshman, her bravery rests in her drive to continue her real estate business while going through treatment including chemotherapy. She praised her support system and shared about maintaining hope.
While male breast cancer is still considered rare, Kansas City’s Bret Miller understands the C word and breast tissue can be said together. His support system of family includes his mother, Peggy Miller, who stands with her son and helps counsel other men who received the same diagnosis.
And last, Amy Benson showed bravery by not accepting that first diagnosis of a cyst and connecting with the right person in the form of Amy Patel, breast radiologist and medical director of the Women’s Imaging Center at Liberty Hospital. She reiterates what many of these survivors said, “Now I believe in asking for a second or third opinion as well. You have to advocate for yourself.”
To all those who shared their breast cancer stories with me, thank you. Thank you for showing your determination and your inspiration to us all.
To those who may receive the diagnosis today or next year, may you be brave in the face of this fear and find these survivors’ stories and the way they dealt with cancer a source of strength and comfort.
