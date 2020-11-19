Scripture
Psalms 25:12: “Who is the man who fears the Lord? Him will he instruct in the way that he should choose.”
Devotional
This is just one verse of a Psalm of David yet it gives the seeker much hope. Is there anything more fearful than to be responsible for the choices we make?
We know God is going to hold man accountable for his actions during this life. Romans: 14:12 states our lives touch so many others and the choices we make have consequences, consequences that can be good or bad.
Lot made a choice in Genesis 13:9 that had devastating results for his family. Would not Lot have been better served if he had asked for the Lord’s help before making his choice? Due to his eyes seeing the well, watering the Jordan Valley, he chose to pitch his tent toward Sodom and Gomorrah.
In Acts chapter 10, we read about a devout man named Cornelius. He was a man who feared God and prayed continually.
The Lord was true to this Psalm of David when he instructed Cornelius to send for Peter. Peter arrived instructing Cornelius in the way he should choose. Cornelius and his household were told in verse 38 to be baptized into Christ.
The Lord wanted Cornelius to be a Christian. The choice however, was his.
Which way have you chosen?
Prayer
Our most righteous father in Heaven, we thank you for the sacrifice of your son, Jesus. Jesus has left instructions on how we can make choices that are pleasing to you. We pray father you will help us make the right choice so to overcome the evil one.
Your word is a lamp unto our path. Help us to learn to handle your truth properly so we will not make bad choices. Bless us father by hastening the day of your return.
We ask these things in Jesus name, Amen.
