Micah 2:1-2 “Woe to those who devise wickedness and work evil on their beds! When the morning dawns, they perform it because it is in the power of their hand. They covet fields and seize them and houses and take them away; they oppress a man and his house, a man and his inheritance.”
Devotional
Late into the night, those with power scheme wicked plans. All because they covet to obtain what belongs to others. One would think their days would be filled minding their own affairs. Enough is never enough when man is driven by his own lust. James 4:1-2 reads; “What causes quarrels and what causes fights among you? Is it not this, that your passions are at war within you? You desire and do not have, so you murder. You covet and cannot obtain, so you fight and quarrel.”
There is a better way. Have you tried the way of Jesus? Ephesians 4: 28 reads, “Let the thief no longer steal, but rather let him labor, doing honest work with his own hands so that he may have something to share with anyone in need.” The Apostle Paul states the same in Acts 20: 35; “I have shewed you all things, how that so laboring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the lord Jesus, how he said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”
It is wise to help your fellow man. Today, he needs your help. Tomorrow, you may need his. Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 reads; “Two are better than one because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up! Those who exercise their wicked plans will not have anyone to help them in their day of calamity.”
Prayer
“Our mighty father in heaven, help us to show compassion on our fellow man. Help us to learn from Jesus how to love each other. Help us to practice love and understand how valuable each soul is. Help us to control our lust to envy and obtain. Help us to work so we will have to give. Lord, we ask that you will bless us in this endeavor. Please forgive our sins. In Christ’s glorious name we pray, Amen.”
