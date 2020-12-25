As Christmas approaches, it is natural to feel down about it. It will be different this year. However, Christmas is the cure we all need to everything plaguing us. We need the joy we find in putting up decorations, the wonder we see in lights, the comfort we find in traditions and the relationships we have with family and friends however we meet this year. But most of all, we need Jesus.
The message of Christmas is not just warm and fuzzy words. It is more than just joy in getting stuff. It is more than just the spirit of giving. It is more than just empty hope. The message of Christmas is that the almighty god of the universe is with us — wherever we are, whatever we face.
Even during this pandemic, we have seen signs that God is working. In spite of the grumpiness and selfishness of a few, we have witnessed God bring out the best of people as they have shown concern for neighbors. We have seen teachers and medical staff give of themselves and demonstrate massive creativity to serve the most vulnerable. We have all gained perspective on what is most important and learned new ways to connect. We also note that twice as much time has passed in this pandemic than is left until experts tell us vaccines will be widely available — faster than any vaccine development in history.
The Bible is full of stories of God bringing people through tough times. Noah saw signs of that promise. Moses led people through flooding waters and dry deserts. Job wrestled with God through his disasters. King David wrote psalms as he learned. Prophets gave hope to those in exile. Even Mary and Joseph experienced it when they had to travel for a government-mandated census while Mary was pregnant. Every person Jesus ate with and touched learned it, too. We have each been carried by God through our own tough times of the past.
This will not be forever. There will be a time when we can see each other’s smiles and embrace again. There will be a time when we can stop weighing the risk of exposure against the benefit of gathering. There will be a time when less people are setting boundaries and saying “no,” and when more people opening up and saying, “yes.”
I dare you to have hope this season. Do not give in to despair, bitterness and anger. Instead, look for the signs of God working wherever you are. Be a sign of hope yourself wherever you go and however you communicate. As God gave hope to a bunch of shepherds watching their flocks so long ago, may God give you hope this year, too.
