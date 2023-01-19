People showing love
Metro Creative

Weeks ago was the winter solstice, the darkest day of the year. Four days after that we celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, the light of the world. Yet, we tend to dwell on darkness. When reviewing statistics from the past year, it is often the murders, assaults, robberies, inflation and other bad things that have happened. I would like to bring out some of the positive things I have seen happen and are still happening in our community.

First, the African American Legacy Memorial was completed and dedicated. It is a testament to how people from many walks of life can come together to right an injustice. It took working together to locate unmarked graves, write the stories of those buried there and design, fundraise and build this memorial to those early community members.

Kerri Booth is pastor of Liberty Community of Christ and wrote this submission on behalf of Liberty-Area Ministerial Alliance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.