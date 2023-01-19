Weeks ago was the winter solstice, the darkest day of the year. Four days after that we celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, the light of the world. Yet, we tend to dwell on darkness. When reviewing statistics from the past year, it is often the murders, assaults, robberies, inflation and other bad things that have happened. I would like to bring out some of the positive things I have seen happen and are still happening in our community.
First, the African American Legacy Memorial was completed and dedicated. It is a testament to how people from many walks of life can come together to right an injustice. It took working together to locate unmarked graves, write the stories of those buried there and design, fundraise and build this memorial to those early community members.
Secondly, a relatively new organization, Clay Countians for Inclusion, began to emerge. Their mission is to “eliminate racism and discrimination and promote the growth of equity, justice and inclusion.”
Thirdly, there is an organization which has existed for many years but sometimes seems to be the best kept secret. The Liberty-Area Ministerial Alliance is made up of ministers and lay people from many denominations and service organizations. Members are willing to put aside theological differences and explore ways to be the hands and feet of Christ in our community.
The alliance provides emergency assistance to those in need. It leads the high school baccalaureate services, participates in the Martin Luther King Day service and plans the Liberty Community Thanksgiving Service. Starting Jan. 19, we are co-hosting with Precious Blood Renewal Center the “Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2023.” We also explore ways that smaller congregations can work together to provide ministry they may not be able to provide alone.
My prayer for this new year is that in following the lead of these three organizations and others not listed here, our community will become a beacon of light. It is my hope that others will participate in these and other worthwhile organizations to promote the worth of all people and show that there can be unity in diversity.
As the troubadour John Michael Talbot sings (paraphrased), “God has no hands or feet on Earth but ours.” May we be Christ’s hands and feet as we go forth into the new year.
Kerri Booth is pastor of Liberty Community of Christ and wrote this submission on behalf of Liberty-Area Ministerial Alliance.
