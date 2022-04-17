I was raised in a loving home with good parents. My parents taught me the stories contained in the Scriptures and to love the Lord.
One of my mother’s favorite activities was to take her family to see the play, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Over the years, we have seen this play dozens of times in all different types of venues.
We have seen it everywhere from city parks to high school auditoriums, from backyard family productions to Broadway theaters. I think one of the reasons my mother loved this play so much is that while each producer put their own flair on it, the Bible story of Joseph was consistent from one production to the next.
I recently took some time to reread and study the story of Joseph as contained in Genesis 37-50 in the Old Testament. It is an amazing story of a young man who is sold into Egypt as a slave by his very own brothers. Through his hard work, faith and a gift from God to interpret dreams, he becomes highly favored by the pharaoh. He eventually becomes the second in command to the pharaoh.
Some years later, there was a great famine in the land and Joseph’s brothers came to Egypt to buy corn to feed their family. While the brothers didn’t recognize Joseph, he recognized them. He didn’t have to sell them corn. He could have extracted revenge upon them. Yes, he did test them to see if they had humbled themselves and were honest, but ultimately, he sold them corn and even invited them to come live in Egypt.
The story of Joseph has always been a great story of true forgiveness. Imagine being sold into slavery by the very people that should protect you, your own siblings! Imagine, some years later, having an opportunity to get revenge and simply turning the other cheek and embracing your siblings with love.
We live in a world where many struggle to forgive and love the driver that merged into your lane a little too close or the individual that has a different political opinion or the middle school kids that ding dong ditch our homes. Too often we hold grudges against those that have wronged us in small inadvertent ways let alone in large ways.
As we enter the spring season, my hope and prayer is that we can be more like Joseph and willingly forgive those that have wronged us by both large and small offenses. May we all be a little kinder, a little more patient, a little more gentle and a little more forgiving this spring season.
