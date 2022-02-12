Scripture
Proverbs 12:19: “Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue is but for a moment.”
Devotional
Everyone values a friend in whom they trust. They cannot be taken for granted because they can be difficult to find. Once trust has been established, the wounds of a friend are easily forgiven. That is because we trust our friend to be there when we need them. Of course, they may let us down from time to time, as we do them. We always reconcile because of trust. We believe in this friend.
Jesus has done all he can to gain your trust. I Peter 2:22 says that Jesus never lied. The temptation to lie is strong when one realizes what might happen if the truth is spoken. You or your friend are tempted in such a circumstance because the truth may offend. However, trust is very difficult to attain so to lie would risk its loss.
Jesus could not lie. He was asking his believers to commit to him fully. The only way that could happen is if Jesus was fully trustworthy. Jesus had difficult things to say to his disciples. He realized that speaking the truth would turn many away from following him.
As an example, notice what Jesus said to the rich young man in Matthew 19:16–22. It appears the young man was living a fine Jewish life. He believed he was obedient to the law of Moses. However, Jesus knew of a problem. The young man was told to sell all he had and give the proceeds to the poor. Afterwards, he was to come and follow Jesus. This was the truth this young man needed to hear because he loved his possessions. The young man could not follow Jesus because he rejected truth.
All men hear only truth from Jesus. Truth has consequences and no man comes to Jesus perfect. We all must repent of sins (Acts 17:30). The very thing that keeps us from being with Jesus is our reaction to the truth Jesus delivered. Jesus will abide forever because truthful lips endure. If we accept his truth, then we too can live forever (Romans 6:3–8).
Prayer
"Our heavenly father. Lord, we thank you for your son Jesus. We thank you for the truth he has spoken to us. Lord, help us to accept this truth and make the changes in our lives that the truth has revealed. We have all fallen short of your glory father. We choose to learn from you and to obey what is taught in your truth. Please help us Lord. And help us to always speak the truth with our neighbors. It is in the name of Jesus we pray, Amen."
