Voting directly impacts the health of the American political system and all its residents. It is essential in making your voice heard in our democracy.
Voter turnout however, has disappointingly been low for years, with turnout in Clay County hovering between 10 and 15%. When this low of a turnout occurs, the minority get to make decisions for everyone. This can have massive societal consequences.
For nearly 30 years, voters have been disproportionately of higher income, older or more partisan in their interests, according to massvote.org, an American organization that works to promote a culture of active political participation. Parallel to these voter participation gaps are widening gaps in wealth and reduced opportunities for youth.
This is why we need to register and vote. Voting matters because representation matters.
We have been living through unprecedented times in the last two years, with Americans put through the gauntlet. The pandemic stole millions of lives and lead to turmoil here in Clay County that included supply chain and employee shortages and parents at odds with educational experts on health and safety protocols in schools, race equality, LGBTQ+A issues and access to literature.
Public health, the economy, social justice and equality are all reasons to cast your vote!
In April, voters have the power to impact government that impacts them via their infrastructure, education of their children and their taxes. On the April ballot in Clay County, there are multiple tax-related ballot questions along with races for aldermen, city council, fire boards and school boards.
No matter which side of the political spectrum you fall, if you want to be truly represented, you have to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.