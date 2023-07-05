Before our nation entered into World War II, President Roosevelt gave a State of the Union address better known today as his "Four Freedoms" speech. Norman Rockwell, a well-known artist at the Saturday Evening Post magazine was later commissioned to create four paintings to memorialize the four freedoms FDR spoke of. The paintings were exhibited throughout the nation and raised over $132 million for the war bond effort.
The four freedoms FDR emphasized were freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear. The first two are rights we have in our Constitution. The last two, freedom from want and freedom from fear, were aspirational, what FDR hoped for the future once the war was won.
Jamelle Bouie, opinion columnist for the New York Times, contrasted FDR's unifying and uplifting four freedoms with what he warns is being implemented by the GOP throughout the states they are in the majority today: freedom to control those who do not conform. freedom to exploit labor and take advantage of workers, the freedom to censor ideas that challenge and threaten their ideologies and the freedom to menace their fellow citizens, to carry and brandish weapons in public, turning the right of self-defense into a right to threaten others.
As we celebrate the Fourth of July, here is a reminder of what freedom is not.
• It is not freedom if you fear going to the grocery store, movie theater, concert, school, restaurant or your doctor's office.
• It is not freedom when books are removed from schools and libraries or when teachers are afraid to teach.
• It is not freedom when family and personal health care decisions are interfered with because they do not conform to someone's religious ideology.
• It is not freedom when you are denied your right to vote.
• It is not freedom if you have no say in your working conditions.
In 1941, President Roosevelt was preparing the American people to be ready to save the world from Nazism and fascism. He needed the American people to understand it would be necessary to protect our democracy.
It is an irony of history that FDR gave his "Four Freedoms" speech on Jan. 6, 1941, the day 80 years later we nearly lost our democracy. It is now our job to protect it. Happy Fourth of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.