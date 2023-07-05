Before our nation entered into World War II, President Roosevelt gave a State of the Union address better known today as his "Four Freedoms" speech. Norman Rockwell, a well-known artist at the Saturday Evening Post magazine was later commissioned to create four paintings to memorialize the four freedoms FDR spoke of. The paintings were exhibited throughout the nation and raised over $132 million for the war bond effort.

The four freedoms FDR emphasized were freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear. The first two are rights we have in our Constitution. The last two, freedom from want and freedom from fear, were aspirational, what FDR hoped for the future once the war was won.

