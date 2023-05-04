What can I do about it?

“And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” — Micah 6:8
On April 13, Ralph Yarl was shot when he rang the doorbell of the wrong house. This event has raised discussions of race across both the Northland and America.
One of the sentiments I saw people express on social media was, “I pray that justice is done.” As a response to this shooting, there were also lots of expressions of, “What can I do about this?”
It struck me that these two responses are connected.
Shortly after the shooting, I spoke to a group of about 100 people and I asked them if they believe the justice system is just, specifically regarding race. They all said no. The belief that the justice system is not just might cause one to pray that justice would be done.
Sadly, I believe that there will always be individuals who will see people of other races as lesser. And when their negative feelings for others are expressed in violence, there may not be much we can do. But, regarding the systems that should be just, there are things we can do. We can focus on doing the work of making our local governmental systems just.
My audience expressed the feeling that the justice system wasn’t just, but I did not ask why they believed that. I suspect the audience would have pointed to a series of cases where someone was released when they thought the person should have been convicted, or to cases where people were wrongly convicted, and in all of those cases, there would have been a racial component that worked against the persons of color. This type of anecdotal evidence certainly has value, but it doesn’t tell us enough information to correct the problems within the systems.
The answer to the question, “What can I do about this?” is to begin having our systems collect much better data regarding race and use that data to understand where our systems may not be just. Using data to really understand where our local systems of justice, policing, education, etc. are falling short of being just will guide us in making those systems just for everyone in our community.
Dr. Steven E. Harris, an author and consultant, wrote this submission on behalf of the Liberty-Area Ministerial Alliance.
