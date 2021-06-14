Scripture
2 Peter 3:1–4: "This is now the second letter that I am writing to you, beloved. In both of them, I am stirring up your sincere mind by way of reminder that you should remember the predictions of the holy prophets and the commandment of the lord and savior through your apostles, knowing this first of all, that scoffers will come in the last days with scoffing, following their own sinful desires. They will say, 'Where is the promise of his coming? For ever since the fathers fell asleep, all things are continuing as they were from the beginning of creation.'”
Devotional
We now live in what the Bible calls, “the last days.” When speaking of “the last days,” the Bible is referring to the Christian age. With this being the “last days,” the Christian expects it to end. When it ends, man will be judged.
John 12:48 states, “The one who rejects me and does not receive my words has a judge; the word that I have spoken will judge him on the last day.”
Our text predicts scoffers will come during these times. They will cry that Jesus has yet to return as he promised. They will choose to ignore the promise of Christ’s return and live their lives so as to fulfill their own lusts.
2 Tim. 3:1–5 states, “But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money; proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit; lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power.”
The apostle Peter spoke about these people by inspiration.
2 Peter 3:5-7: “For they deliberately overlook this fact, that the heavens existed long ago, and the earth was formed out of water and through water by the word of God, and that by means of these the world that then existed was deluged with water and perished. But by the same word the heavens and earth that now exist are stored up for fire, being kept until the day of judgment and destruction of the ungodly."
Peter finishes his thought in verses 11–12: “Since all these things are thus to be dissolved, what sort of people ought you to be in lives of holiness and godliness, waiting for and hastening the coming of the day of God, because of which the heavens will be set on fire and dissolved, and the heavenly bodies will melt as they burn!"
Prayer
"Our mighty father in heaven. Father, please hasten the day of your return. We are thankful for your long-suffering due to your desire that all men repent. Help us Lord to be obedient children. Help us to be the proper example to others so as to lead them to repentance. Lord, please forgive us of our sins. What a glorious gift you bestowed on man by giving us the grace that comes through Jesus Christ. It is in the name of Jesus we pray, Amen."
