Scripture
Luke 23:33-34: “And when they were come to the place, which is called Calvary, there they crucified him, and the malefactors, one on the right hand, and the other on the left. Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots.”
Devotional
A seeker wrote wondering if it is wrong to ask the Lord to judge those who swear falsely and to vindicate the innocent. We have no need to look further after examining the crucifixion of Jesus. Jesus was a victim of false witnesses. (Matthew 26:59–62) Jesus was innocent of all charges. (Luke 23:13–15) They abused Jesus in ways not deserved. If it was a righteous thing to ask the Lord to judge his accusers, Jesus would have done so. Instead, he asked the Lord to show them mercy.
This follows what Jesus had stated in his “sermon on the Mount,” which we read about in Matthew 5–7. Notice what Jesus specifically taught concerning our enemies. “But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you and pray for them, which despitefully use you and persecute you.” (Matthew 5:4) Jesus taught the lesson and then he showed us how. Have you done anything good for your enemies? This would be a good time to pray for them.
Prayer
Our most righteous father, Thank you for your son. He taught us how to be righteous. He left us an example on how to be pleasing to you. We are thankful for his mercy and pray we can show mercy to others. Lord, we ask that you please bless our enemies. If it be possible Father, make it where they are no longer enemies, but brothers in the faith. Help us to help you in this work. We fight the temptation to seek revenge. We turn to your truth and acknowledge vengeance belongs to you. Please Lord, forgive our enemies. They know not what they do. Please forgive us our sins. In Christ name we pray, amen.
