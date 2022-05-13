Scripture
Esther 4:14: “For if you keep silent at this time, relief and deliverance will rise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father's house will perish. And who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”
Devotional
This statement was made by a Jewish man named Mordecai to a beautiful woman named Esther. She was the daughter of Mordecai’s uncle. After her parents passing, Mordecai had taken her in as his own daughter to raise.
Mordecai, along with the Jews, were in grave danger. A plot to kill all the Jews living in exile had been revealed. Esther had become the queen due to her beauty. She could help save the Jews from this plot, but she would have to risk her life. In an attempt to encourage Esther to help, Mordecai raises this question, “Who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”
Mordecai is making reference to God’s working in the life of Queen Esther. This is known as the providence of God. Many people today have claimed to know God’s providence as applied to their own lives. It is important to know that unless God has revealed his providence, you can’t know for certain.
Mordecai was not so bold to say with confidence this was God’s plan. He is not the only one.
The apostle Paul wrote to a man named Philemon. He had a servant who had left him named Onesimus. Through some means, he became acquainted with Paul as he was in prison. Paul referred to Onesimus as his child and one who had helped him in his work in the Gospel. Paul was sending Onesimus back to Philemon so not to use him without Philemon’s consent.
Concerning Onesimus leaving Philemon, Paul said this in Philemon verses 15 – 16, “For this perhaps is why he was parted from you for a while, that you might have him back forever, no longer as a bondservant but more than a bondservant, as a beloved brother — especially to me, but how much more to you, both in the flesh and in the Lord.”
Notice Paul said “for this perhaps is why.” Paul did not presume to know God’s providence even though he was an inspired apostle. God’s plan concerning Onesimus had obviously not been revealed to Paul or he would not have said “perhaps.”
We need to be careful about stating with certainty we know God’s providence. While we can and should be thankful for God working in our lives, we need to consider what is taught in James 4:15, “If the Lord wills, we will live and do this or that.”
Prayer
"Our mighty Father in Heaven, Lord we are most thankful we can serve you in this life. Help us to keep in mind it is our duty to serve you. Lord, you have blessed us greatly. Our service to you fails to meet the abundance of your blessings. However, you choose to use us Lord, help us to say, 'Let your will be done.' Please forgive our sins. It is in the name of Jesus we pray, Amen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.