I have recently discovered American professor and writer Brené Brown. She has written about many topics that strike my core from vulnerability to empathy. One of my favorite quotes of hers seems applicable to a holiday column: “I don’t have to chase extraordinary moments to find happiness — it’s right in front of me if I’m paying attention and practicing gratitude.”
Gratitude is synonymous with thankfulness and appreciation. I am trying to be more mindful of both thankfulness and appreciation, professionally and personally, especially in the month of December with the approaching Christmas holiday.
What are we thankful for? Grateful for? As a reporter, for me, it’s often the stories that may fly a bit under the radar.
Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge told me about something that happened on Halloween. A moment of unfortunate circumstances led to a mother being arrested. During the arrest, she had her little girl in the back seat, just waiting to go trick-or-treating. While the police waited for the young girl’s family to pick her up, the officers got their patrol cars out, some candy, turned on lights and the little girl was able to have her own trunk-or-treat moment.
It epitomizes the extraordinary moments we see for that little girl to have a smidgen of happiness. My gratitude goes to those Smithville officers.
One of my favorite stories of the year came with the happy conclusion for a young middle-schooler who received a new kidney, thanks to a mother with teenage boys near this young boy’s age. Caleb Shonkwiler now carries a part of Erica Venancio with him. In late July, Venancio, a Liberty resident and mother, made the gift of a living donation of her right kidney to Shonkwiler.
I was fortunate to report on Caleb’s need for a donor kidney a few years ago and heard the words of kindness and support he got from all over the country. I am beyond grateful to share such a story of thanksgiving for two Liberty families who are now bonded.
Personally, I am thankful for my family. Plus, we have been adopted by our neighbors and gained a second family.
As the Advent season is upon us all, appreciating the time and love of others is so critical. Remember, it’s not the size of the gift, but the thoughts and grace that the giver offers. They should be met with a grateful heart from the recipient.
