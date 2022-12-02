Kidney buddies.jpg

Caleb Shonkwiler now carries a part of Erica Venancio with him as Venancio donated a kidney to help the teenager.

 Submitted Photo

I have recently discovered American professor and writer Brené Brown. She has written about many topics that strike my core from vulnerability to empathy. One of my favorite quotes of hers seems applicable to a holiday column: “I don’t have to chase extraordinary moments to find happiness — it’s right in front of me if I’m paying attention and practicing gratitude.”

Gratitude is synonymous with thankfulness and appreciation. I am trying to be more mindful of both thankfulness and appreciation, professionally and personally, especially in the month of December with the approaching Christmas holiday.

