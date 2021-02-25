I recently heard Black History Month referred to as African American Cultural Awareness Month. I liked the idea because I think it has a more current and forward-looking appreciation for what makes our community diverse.
I believe we need to value diversity. Of course, race is a predominant characteristic of diversity. However, there are other characteristics as well. Diversity is about what makes each of us individual and unique, which includes our backgrounds, personality, life experiences and beliefs. It’s all those things that make us who we are.
I know I have written about my little family before, but my husband and I making the decision to adopt from Vietnam is a significant part of our diversity. So I would say family make-up is another diversity characteristic. While for us this also includes a child from another race, family make-up may also include dynamics like grandparents raising grandchildren or aunts and uncles taking on that responsibility.
Then there is faith. The Northland is growing steadily more diverse in people of different faiths.
There are also many families who moved to the Northland from all over the world for quality schools and other opportunities, bringing their traditions and their languages.
In the North Kansas City School District alone, there are 1,222 students in grades K through 12 in the English Language Learner Program, with 872 of them elementary students, 166 in middle school and 184 in high school. Many nationalities and languages are represented, with 110 different languages being spoken by these students. The top languages are Spanish, Vietnamese, Arabic, Somali, Pohnpeian and Karen.
I wish I spoke just a part of all these languages to understand a little of their native tongues.
For my daughter, who works with people with learning challenges, how we see those with challenges are part of this diversity thread as well.
I believe there is an infinite range of individual and unique characteristics such as communication, career, life experience and education that influence personal perspectives.
Inclusion occurs when people feel and are valued, respected and have a sense of belonging. That honors diversity.
Let’s celebrate diversity by being kind to one another, learning from each other and appreciating that our differences make us beautiful.
