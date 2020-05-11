Northlanders are doing their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep infection rates low. Those efforts led Clay County Public Health Center to end stay-at-home orders, allowing businesses and organizations to reopen. As we begin to move forward while assessing the pandemic's impacts, questions remain.
Answering these questions will take time and us working together. It is why we at Courier-Tribune created The Bounceback, our effort to help Northlanders recover and move forward. The Bounceback is coverage centered not just on information people and businesses need to reopen safely, but how we as citizens are coming together to stay safe, look to the positive and heal.
Examples of this effort includes our Senior Send-Offs. These exclusive, Sports page features pay tribute to graduating high school student-athletes who had their senior seasons cut short and runs through the summer. In addition, we have provided tips on how to cope from mental health professionals and highlighted ways groups are supporting students, each other and essential workers through mask-making, adapted worship services, social media campaigns, car parades, giveaways and yard signs.
You can join The Bounceback by emailing your questions about area recovery efforts or details on how you are helping move the community forward to news@mycouriertribune.com with “The Bounceback” in the subject line. You can also message us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyCourierTribune.
