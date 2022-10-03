This year marks the 82nd anniversary of National Newspaper Week, Oct. 2 to 8. This year’s theme is “Newspapers Are Relevant.” For 176 years, we at the Courier-Tribune have been proud to bring you what you deem relevant.
With nearly 80 years of combined experience between our publisher Sandy Nelson, editors Kellie Houx and Amanda Lubinski and reporter Liam Keating, our newsroom remains dedicated to bringing readers the news they need and information they deserve to make the best decisions they can for their families and themselves.
From community highs like a local team coming from behind to win and residents beating the odds to make positive impacts around the globe to community lows like racial inequality, government corruption and violence against those who protect us, the Courier-Tribune is there.
“We’ve seen readers take our paper’s election coverage into the voting booth with them. We’ve received praise for shining a light on government activities that do not align with the will of the people who elected them, heard thanks from residents for breaking down complicated issues impacting their daily lives and visited with loved ones who want reprints of our photos for scrapbooks of their families. We are proud to come to work every day to fulfill the need our community has for news,” said Lubinski, the Courier-Tribune’s managing editor.
We at the CT also celebrate and mourn with our readers. Throughout the year we get to say congratulations to couples who come to our office to place anniversary and other congratulatory announcements. We also, at times, have to comfort readers who come to us because they don’t know quite what to say in a beloved one’s obituary.
A community newspaper is not only relevant, but critical because it encourages a world of learning for all ages, supplies a balanced account of information and provides an outlet for differing views through comments, articles and editorials — both in print and online. Newspapers also fulfill the need businesses and organizations have to promote themselves and their events through advertising. We are on the front lines of supporting all things local.
Sometimes the recognition we receive for these efforts comes in the form of the ever-satisfying subscription renewal. Sometimes it comes in an email of thanks or likes and shares on social media. Other times it comes from our peers, in the form of awards.
Since inception of the Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, the Courier-Tribune has garnered hundreds of awards for papers in its circulation size. This is a nod to the strong reporting, photography and design work our journalists do each day.
This year, Community Editor Kellie Houx earned an award for feature health reporting while sports writer Liam Keating earned awards for sports photography and sports news coverage and Lubinski earned an award for continued county government reporting.
These examples of appreciation show the symbiotic relationship the paper has with its readers and its journalists with their peers. Thank you to our readers and customers for continuing to trust us to bring you what is relevant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.