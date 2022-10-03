This year marks the 82nd anniversary of National Newspaper Week, Oct. 2 to 8. This year’s theme is “Newspapers Are Relevant.” For 176 years, we at the Courier-Tribune have been proud to bring you what you deem relevant.

With nearly 80 years of combined experience between our publisher Sandy Nelson, editors Kellie Houx and Amanda Lubinski and reporter Liam Keating, our newsroom remains dedicated to bringing readers the news they need and information they deserve to make the best decisions they can for their families and themselves.

