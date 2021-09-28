In the 2021 Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper contest, the Courier-Tribune won 14 awards in 13 categories including best advertising idea, general excellence, feature story, news series, photo illustration, sports pages, sports news story or package, news or feature special section, coverage of government, coverage of rural life or agriculture, page design, health story and best COVID-19 coverage. Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski, Publisher Sandy Nelson and Southeast Editor Kellie Houx accepted the awards on the staff's behalf.