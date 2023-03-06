Newspapers educate masses, hold government accountable

Research suggests students who actively use newspapers in their curriculum demonstrate improved reading skills, verbal interactions, student motivation and behavior, achievement scores and awareness of the world and their communities.

 Submitted photo

Newspapers in the United States provide many services to their readers; most importantly, they shine a light on governmental actions and promote community literacy.

For these reasons, we at the Courier-Tribune, along with papers across the nation, celebrate National Newspapers in Education Week March 6 to 10 and Sunshine Week March 12 to 18.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.