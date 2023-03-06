Newspapers educate masses, hold government accountable

Research suggests students who actively use newspapers in their curriculum demonstrate improved reading skills, verbal interactions, student motivation and behavior, achievement scores and awareness of the world and their communities.
Newspapers in the United States provide many services to their readers; most importantly, they shine a light on governmental actions and promote community literacy.
For these reasons, we at the Courier-Tribune, along with papers across the nation, celebrate National Newspapers in Education Week March 6 to 10 and Sunshine Week March 12 to 18.
For Newspapers in Education Week, we generated content geared toward education and what local schools are doing. This content includes pages where students can learn about the journalism industry and try their hand at being a reporter. Also in this edition are stories about the athletic and academic achievements of local students. Our Northland Family section in this edition is dedicated to our monthly, specialty family-friendly content.
We have partnered with local businesses and schools to provide free papers to third-grade students in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville during NIE Week as a way of fostering community education and increasing discourse on important topics that matter to you and your family.
How are newspaper an important part of education? The “new” in newspapers says it all:
• new perspectives and vocabulary are presented to explore and discuss; and
• new life skill opportunities are made available.
We at the CT also strive to provide meaningful information about the actions and policies of local and state governing bodies. We do this because your government is owned by you, the taxpayer, and we believe you deserve to know what you are paying for. Government bodies are the keepers of all sorts of records regarding business operations. Citizens have the right to see these records. Each state has a law guaranteeing these rights, called the Sunshine Law.
We at the CT are protectors of this law and the First Amendment, meaning we are watchdogs for the citizenry, reporting on how governing bodies conduct business.
We take this job seriously, and hold every official accountable when it comes to operating in an efficient, cost-effective, legal and transparent manner. In this edition, you will find stories about citizens seeking public office and where they stand on issues to help educate you and your family before going to the polls this April.
So, whether you read the Courier-Tribune for coverage of government or to educate your children, please join us in celebrating National Newspapers in Education and Sunshine weeks.
