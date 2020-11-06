Set in Montana and the Dakotas, the quiet of the grandiose scenery is a character itself in the slow boil of "Let Him Go", based on the book by Larry Watson. That eerie calm is reflected also in the subtle score and demeanor of Margaret and George Blackedge (Diane Lane and Kevin Costner, otherwise known as Superman's parents) as they deal with their son's sudden horse related death that takes place offscreen on their ranch. The simple, beautiful country life of the 1950's quickly becomes complicated as a family feud turns into a nearly fullblown Greek tragedy like it's the origin story of the Hatfield and McCoys.
In that era, a young widow was basically obligated to remarry quickly in order to support herself and preserve her reputation, so the Blackedge's ex-daughter in law does just that, but takes their grandson away in the process. Though she lived with them for years, the older couple is not close to the mother of their grandson, so when they observe the newlyweds' household becoming abusive and suddenly leave town, it's concern for their grandson, not his mother, that compels Margaret to argue with her husband to go after him. Costner does reluctantly come along for protection, and his past as a former sheriff comes in handy along the way, so it's now a husband and wife roadtrip movie and there's even homemade bundt cake to snack on!
This is the story of a mother dealing with the loss of both of her boys and her desperate attempt to retrieve them. Diane Lane is successfully made to look much older than her 55 years (and she's still fabulous), but trailers belie the fact that this is definitely her film, not Costner's. She's the loudmouth GILF behind the engine of "Let Him Go" and when she finally encounters a superb Lesley Manville ("Harlots") as the matriarch of the family of ne'er-do-wells that stole her grandson, sparks fly and unexpectedly explicit violence ensues.
The writer and director of the surprisingly good "Monte Carlo" and "The Family Stone" won't finally gain household name recognition with this film, but steady work should keep coming his way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.