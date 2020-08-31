The day after Labor Day marks a pretty big moment for me. It’s the 25th anniversary of my time in the journalism profession.
For many, Labor Day is the time to be thankful for the labor movement that spread across the country to form workers’ unions. That labor movement helped lead to many modern businesses facets such as the 40-hour work week, minimum wage, sick leave, discrimination laws, disability rights, meal and rest breaks, paid time off, retirement packages and other benefits. The importance of Labor Day runs deep within our country’s history.
On the first Labor Day Sept. 5, 1882, there was a picnic, concert and speeches in New York City. An estimated 10,000 workers marched in a parade from City Hall to Union Square. Looking back at historical documents from the Department of Labor, there are old photos and newspaper clippings. That means someone from my profession was assigned to cover the day.
As a reporter, I have the opportunity to spend time with workers, community leaders and national figures that have made an impact.
I have also been asked to be part of career days. I know for some people career days may seem silly, but I take my preparation very seriously. I bring in copies of the various publications I have worked for including the Courier-Tribune. I talk about news gathering, photo taking and design work as we in local community journalism also build our own newspapers.
For some reason, kids, especially middle-schoolers, like to know that there is a tactile element with all of it. They like to know about the conversations I have had. While I have not had a lot of time with current athletes, they always ask me about famous people. Locally, that was meeting baseball legend Buck O’Neil.
Personally, the biggest interview for me came when I met Dr. Madeleine Albright at the Truman Library.
In 1997, Albright was named the first female Secretary of State and became, at that time, the highest ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government. As secretary of state, Albright reinforced America’s alliances, advocated for democracy and human rights and promoted American trade, business, labor and environmental standards abroad.
Initially, I was told I would get about seven minutes with her. She was gracious and gave me 20. Knowing what she did for the United States was awe-inspiring.
In my experience, many people are fortunate to balance their vocation and avocation. Often, it’s pretty much one and the same, appreciating that quality of workmanship. I personally tell people my job is all about meeting unique, colorful and engaging people. It doesn’t feel like a job.
After all, isn’t that the old adage, “Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life.” Whether we need to attribute this to Confucius or Mark Twain, the words ring true.
