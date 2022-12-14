2022 has been a year of crisis — both seen and unseen — for families and communities.

The big crises the American Red Cross has responded to include flooding, tornadoes and daily home fires locally and we’ve sent disaster responders across the U.S. to help with the extreme disasters such as Hurricane Ian in Florida, Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, Tropical Storm Merbok in Alaska, severe floods in Kentucky, wildfires in California and the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis in January 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.