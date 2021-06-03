On May 20, Sen. Roy Blunt expressed concern (in a capitol report newsletter published on the Voices page) in the Courier-Tribune that President Biden's 36 member commission to analyze the Supreme Court "with special orders to consider expanding the court and eliminating lifetime appointments" sets a dangerous precedent.
Senator Blunt points out that Democrats need to be very careful when taking "wrecking balls" to vital American institutions for short-term gain. But, Senator Blunt conveniently ignored the wrecking ball that Republicans took to that vital American institution by refusing to give President Obama's candidate for the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland, a hearing when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made up the rules as he went along, ignoring precedent. While in power, Republicans themselves packed the court with conservative judges that skewed the court to the right.
Senator Blunt points out the Supreme Court has had nine justices since 1869 ignoring that our nation's size and diversity has changed significantly since then. Public trust in all our institutions remains low. All the more reason that President Biden's 36 member commission may be just the ticket to study the needs of a 21st Century nation.
The members on the commission are legal experts, professors, retired federal judges and former law clerks. The commission will hold public meetings, report on their findings within six months and be dissolved 30 days after submitting its report.
The Supreme Court case load continues to grow and that may determine whether more justices are needed to handle the work of the nation. The commission is also looking into term limits, travel and ethic rules. As polarized as the country is today, I understand the concern of adding justices to the Supreme Court, but I applaud the Biden administration's determination to address 21st Century needs.
Bernadine Kline
Liberty
