Record-breaking heat is cooking the country and it’s killing dogs, particularly breathing-impaired breeds such as French and English bulldogs, Boston terriers, pugs and others with smashed-flat faces.
In July, a French bulldog nearly died from heatstroke, even though he was sitting in the shade; a bulldog with heatstroke collapsed in public; another died in a greenhouse; and yet another died from the heat at a doggy day care —and those are just some of the reported cases.
BIB dogs suffer from an uncomfortable, debilitating and sometimes fatal condition called brachycephalic syndrome. It’s caused by being bred for snouts that are pushed so far back against their skulls that there isn’t enough space to accommodate normal anatomical features, including proper airways.
The “brachy boom” of the last few years has produced a glut of dogs with this horrific, life-threatening deformity, which leaves dogs gasping, wheezing and struggling to breathe even when temperatures aren’t sweltering. Tragically, many people who buy BIBs believe these behaviors are normal when they are anything but. Since dogs cool themselves by panting, BIB dogs simply can’t cope in this heat. They are at least twice as likely to suffer from heatstroke as other breeds.
Dogs do not deserve to suffer for fads and humans’ arbitrary whims about how they should look. Please, never buy or breed BIB dogs. If you already have one, take extra precautions in the heat and make him or her comfortable as possible, but pledge never to buy another.
