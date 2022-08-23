Record-breaking heat is cooking the country and it’s killing dogs, particularly breathing-impaired breeds such as French and English bulldogs, Boston terriers, pugs and others with smashed-flat faces.

In July, a French bulldog nearly died from heatstroke, even though he was sitting in the shade; a bulldog with heatstroke collapsed in public; another died in a greenhouse; and yet another died from the heat at a doggy day care —and those are just some of the reported cases.

