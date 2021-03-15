Amanda Moore Medlock is seeking the position of city councilman for Ward 2 in Liberty in the upcoming April 2021 election.
Amanda grew up in the Liberty school district and has chosen to stay in Liberty to raise her two boys. Amanda began building her business several years ago, which is a successful wedding and event planning business located on the Liberty Square.
Amanda puts her heart and soul into doing her best for all of her customers as well as making sure their events are well organized and within budget.
She is calm under pressure and definitely knows how to handle and solve problems as they arise. During the pandemic, Amanda ensured that her brides had the best wedding day possible within the ever-changing restrictions and mandates required by all of the different counties and cities. She was in constant communication with her clients and the officials making the mandates in order to maintain the integrity of what was wanted and needed so her clients could have the wedding of their dreams. In many cases, rescheduling was necessary, and Amanda handled that with a calm demeanor that is necessary when the pressure is on.
Amanda was raised with self-employed parents who owned and managed successful businesses. Watching them meet payroll in hard times, handle tough decisions with grace and give the best customer service possible showed her the foundation needed to build her business, and ultimately represent our city as a councilwoman.
Amanda is determined to continue the work both of her parents paved on Liberty City Council. This includes supporting our police and fire Departments needs to have a more attractive compensation package, and ensuring enough staff to keep our neighborhoods safe at all times. She also wants to support small businesses as they make their way back from the tough times of the pandemic, and watch over the growth of the city to maintain a solid infrastructure and not overburden the cities resources.
I encourage you to support Amanda Moore Medlock as your choice for Ward 2 city councilwoman. Liberty needs the perspective of a woman business owner. She will be that voice on the Liberty City Council, and will always strive to do what is best for the citizens of Liberty.
Darla Staton
co-owner of The Fish Market, Hidden Valley Funeral Homes, Classy Chocolate
