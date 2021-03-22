Anna Marie Martin has the experience we need on the Liberty Hospital Board. In her 40-plus years of living in Liberty, she has spent over half of that in public service to this community, including the past six years as a hospital board member.
I support Anna Marie's candidacy because as a businessperson, she understands how the financial health of our hospital is critical. As a former critical care nurse, she has firsthand experience with patient care. As a public servant, she understands servant leadership and the importance of quality health care for our community.
Lisa Essig
former board chair, Liberty Hospital Foundation
