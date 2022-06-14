July 4th, let's celebrate, celebrate our freedom so compassionately fought for. Celebrate the bombs bursting in air toward our enemies. Celebrate the ramparts streaming to the enemy lines that brought victory in forming freedom for our great nation.
Celebrate with fireworks, but be reminded we are not aiming for our enemy lines as our fireworks explode into the air. Remember, you are sending them into the homes, yards and streets of our neighborhoods.
Celebrate with your family, friends and neighbors, but remember that some are veterans suffering with PTSD and others are anxious in the midst of blasting, firings of random shots helplessly flown into, not enemy territory, but territory of kind people who have no control over where the threatening fireworks come from or land.
The morning after can be particularly challenging. Yes, folks are required to clean up their explosives, but will they come to the yards and roofs of families behind, beside and in front of them to pick them up? What happens when the wind blows weeks later? Here come the rocket shells off the roof.
Dodging fires and smoke in the middle of our streets after returning home from attempted escapes from trauma of July 4th is equally perplexing as we are, again, shooting at our friends, not the enemy line.
I am not against fireworks. I am not proposing that they be eliminated, just controlled according to the rules required by the city of Kearney.
The following are celebratory solutions.
• Enjoy the community fireworks display and party at home afterwards.
• Find an open field, away from private residents and firework all you want.
• Keep fireworks out of streets and avenues in neighborhoods.
• Stick to regulations of when, where fireworks are allowed. Many folks begin before and after designated days and hours.
• If choosing to fire from your front yard, remember you are shooting them away from yourselves and into property of others.
• Pick up your exploded stuff from neighbors front and back yards.
• Be sensitive and respectful of our veterans and others with anxiety issues in our families, including our four-legged friends.
Let's celebrate compassionately!
Debbie Alexander
Kearney
