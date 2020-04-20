Health care workers and first responders are among many people at the front line of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporting them from behind the scenes are laboratory professionals that are involved in specimen collection, transport, testing, reporting and other related activities.
The lack of adequate tests for people exposed to or suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus has challenged laboratories throughout our country. National labs like Quest partnered with diagnostic companies such as Roche and made testing available. However, labs struggle with reagent and test kit availability and long result times.
My own lab, MAWD Pathology, with round-the-clock effort of exceptional lab professionals, brought in twice-a-day testing to Liberty, Kansas City, St. Joseph, Atchison, Kansas and neighboring regions. This has been a game changer for hospitals and patients. The very sick patients can now be quickly isolated and treated, PPE conserved and others safely sent home.
My fellow lab professionals are facing the same financial and psychological stress as most Americans. They continue to dedicate themselves to high quality lab testing to help support our doctors and the patients they treat. I would like to recognize these wonderful professionals during National Laboratory Professionals Week, celebrated Sunday to Saturday, April 19 to 25.
Chakshu Gupta
Liberty
