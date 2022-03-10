Kearney School District is calling on the entire community to help recognize the selfless public servants who step up to serve as members of the Board of Education.
School Board Recognition Week is March 6 to 12, 2022. To mark the occasion, Team KSD is honoring our seven school board members: President Mark Kelly, Vice President Bree Switzer, Darlene Bailey, Brian Hamm, Dan Holloway, John Kern and Susan Woehrman.
School board members are unpaid volunteers who are elected by KSD residents to serve three-year terms. They are commissioned to ensure that the school system achieves the public education outcomes expected by our constituents. Their scope of work has three main focus points:
• Developing policies to achieve the district's goals and in alignment with local, state and national laws and regulations.
• Ensuring that the district is governed transparently, effectively and efficiently, including oversight of an approximately $45 million annual budget for Kearney's largest employer.
• Hiring and overseeing the superintendent of schools.
Our school board members devote hundreds of hours every year to the hard, detailed work of charting the direction of our schools on behalf of the community. They are tireless advocates for our students, families and staff. On behalf of everyone in KSD, we want to express our gratitude for their public service!
Todd White
Kearney interim superintendent
