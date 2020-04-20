Drivers are urged to slow down and pay attention as construction ramps up for summer months. This week, April 20 to 24, is National Work Zone Awareness Week and is used as a reminder to drivers to slow down and avoid distractions when driving through work zones.
Two simple and impactful actions to help protect yourself and those working along the highways is to buckle up and put the phone down. Distracted driving remains a leading contributor to work zone crashes. The best defense in a work zone crash, or any crash, is a seat belt. In 2019, 64% of vehicle occupant fatalities were not wearing a seat belt.
Traffic volumes across the state are down approximately 40% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but MoDOT officials and law enforcement are seeing an increase in speeding on the highways. Do your part to save lives; buckle up, slow down and pay attention.
Jim Neely
physician and representative for Missouri House District 8
