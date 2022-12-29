Sincerest congratulations to all who have worked on the newly completed African American Legacy Memorial in Fairview Cemetery. We finally have a tribute to those who were previously not memorialized.
The African American Legacy Memorial and Block 174 share common bonds. Both sections:
• are in Fairview Cemetery;
• contain citizens of Liberty;
• contain unmarked graves;
• are part of Liberty’s history;
• have family who loved and grieved for them;
• have persons lost, not identified in the city’s records;
• have some successful and some tragic stories; and
• contain the poor, impoverished and destitute.
Unlike the African American Legacy Memorial, the owners, family and friends of Block 174 have fought for over two years to save their grave marker to dead veterans. It’s time for peace and reconciliation. It’s time for unity, forgiveness and moving forward. It’ time to focus on our common bonds and end the lawsuit to remove the grave marker.
This would be a different conversation if these people were buried in council chambers, City Hall or in the courthouse square or other public spaces. But, they are buried in a cemetery in a deeded private lot.
History is complicated. No one can change history. We need to learn from it and move forward together. We need to learn to appreciate each other in spite of our differences and embrace our common bonds.
You may not like events or people from our past, but all people should be left alone to rest in peace when they die. A cemetery is holy, sacred ground. All God’s creatures deserve honor and respect in death, for God alone will be their final judge.
We need a leader who has the courage to stop wasting taxpayer money, nearing $20,000, on a lawsuit to remove a grave marker. The lawsuit, case number 21CY-CV07801, filed on behalf of the mayor, councilmen and citizens of Liberty, Missouri, is set for jury trial April 24 to 25, 2023.
It’s time to turn the corner. It’s time to stop the hate and domestic terrorism speech against the grave marker and those who support Block 174. This lawsuit is counterproductive to the good of Liberty’s future. We taxpayers have more important things to be discussed in this next city election cycle.
