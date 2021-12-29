Work can be hectic and so can our personal lives, but I want to take a moment to acknowledge something.
I’d like to publicly thank the men and women of the Smithville Police Department for the work they do day in and day out. The officers, your officers, come to work day after day and do an outstanding job. They serve the community of Smithville and represent it with honor, integrity and compassion.
The tone and attitude nationally toward law enforcement as a whole has been tumultuous over the past 18 to 24 months. However, the community of Smithville remains incredibly supportive of its law enforcement officers, and for that we are very thankful.
But we’re not immune to the impact this rhetoric has on our profession.
The Smithville Police Department has operated short handed for more than three years. This has been due the fact that finding good quality individuals who want to be police officers is getting tougher and tougher nationwide.
The officers of the Smithville Police Department have regularly stepped up to cover these shortages and continue to ensure that this city is safe. They give up nights at home with their kids; dinner with families; and miss birthdays, holidays and weekends to make sure we are all protected. They fix our problems when we can’t fix them ourselves and are often called when things have spiraled out of control. They always show up and conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism.
I, for one, am thankful for their dedication and professionalism. They truly are the best group of officers I’ve seen in a long time.
Jason Lockridge
Smithville police chief
